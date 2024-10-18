Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after acquiring an additional 523,910 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,389,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after purchasing an additional 275,708 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $109,435,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $446.09 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $528.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.05.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.74 by ($1.37). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

