Ellenbecker Investment Group Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,239,000. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 680,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

