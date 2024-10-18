Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $854,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $424,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $548,862.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

NYSE:PNW opened at $87.09 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

