Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $124.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 433.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,503 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,505. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

