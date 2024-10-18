Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 47,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 221.5% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $314.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $226.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $315.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.48.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

