Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,825.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAT opened at $394.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $403.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

