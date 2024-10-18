Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases 513 Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $96,206,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,938,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Squarespace by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,449,000 after purchasing an additional 479,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth approximately $18,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $44.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,164.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.86. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $46.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Squarespace news, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,882.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 13,929,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $647,725,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Gubbay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,882.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,468,293 shares of company stock valued at $672,517,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

