Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Argan during the third quarter worth $91,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Argan in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $129.11 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $481,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Argan news, Director Cynthia Flanders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $481,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,631.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,539 shares of company stock worth $4,820,475 over the last three months. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

