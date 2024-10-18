Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total transaction of $272,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,601 shares in the company, valued at $32,028,357.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total transaction of $269,535.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total transaction of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $349,500.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $204.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.42 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 547.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.