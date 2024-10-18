Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Short Interest Down 5.8% in September

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. Endava has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $245.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.65 million. Endava had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endava in the second quarter worth $263,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DAVA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

