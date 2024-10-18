Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 705,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 307.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 2,650.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Up 0.6 %

ENR stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.69. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.