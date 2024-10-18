Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) PT Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE EPD opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,533,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $686,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,370 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,440 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,089,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 767,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,221,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.