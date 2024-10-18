Eos Energy Enterprises Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 67,551 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 418% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,043 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of EOSE opened at $3.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $690.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.66.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,513.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Further Reading

