Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $304.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $304.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Bank of America upped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.21.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $282.10. The company had a trading volume of 233,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,525. Equifax has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.88 and a 200-day moving average of $262.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equifax by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after buying an additional 633,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Equifax by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,757,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342,170 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 4.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,276,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,036,952,000 after acquiring an additional 200,665 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 127.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 350,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,947,000 after acquiring an additional 196,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,033,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,228,000 after purchasing an additional 137,961 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

