Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 875851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,511 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,271,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,865,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,485,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 164,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 199,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after buying an additional 148,580 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

