Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 18th (ABEV, ARCH, ARKR, ATHOF, CCF, CHUY, COFS, DGLY, DIT, DRRX)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, October 18th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF). They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF). They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veren (NYSE:VRN). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

