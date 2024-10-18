Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for October 18th (ABEV, ARCH, ARKR, ATHOF, CCF, CHUY, COFS, DGLY, DIT, DRRX)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, October 18th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Athabasca Oil (OTCMKTS:ATHOF). They issued a market perform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). Redburn Atlantic issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS). They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE). The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR). They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF). They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veren (NYSE:VRN). Raymond James issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

