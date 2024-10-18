Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) PT Raised to $45.00

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Equity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $43.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The company has a market cap of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.62.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,952.57. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $98,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,384.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,101 shares of company stock worth $1,351,925. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

