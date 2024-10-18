Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $43.72 on Monday. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $666.86 million, a PE ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $245,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares in the company, valued at $703,675.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory L. Gaeddert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $245,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,675.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at $462,952.57. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,925 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 754,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 2,539.9% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 336,742 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 890.4% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 104,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 94,385 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

