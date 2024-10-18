ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,192 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new position in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $426,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,534,061. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

