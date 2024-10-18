ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,599,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,638 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,846,000 after purchasing an additional 814,240 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after buying an additional 359,489 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TLT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.10. 4,125,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,376,844. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

