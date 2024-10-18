ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,097 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 914,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,097 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $48,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,893,000 after purchasing an additional 512,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,432,000 after purchasing an additional 183,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,997,000 after buying an additional 211,529 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $53.60. 164,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,625. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $53.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

