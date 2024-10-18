ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESH Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESH Acquisition by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.1% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESH Acquisition by 8.1% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 4.4% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 72,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESH Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

ESH Acquisition stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. ESH Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

