Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.