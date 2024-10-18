Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,658.38

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,658.38 or 0.03864436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $320.04 billion and approximately $16.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00040801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,388,000 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

