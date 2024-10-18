Evercore ISI Raises Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target to $5.00

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

AUR stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,625,559 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,404 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,355,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 14.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

