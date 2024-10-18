Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of Everi stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. Everi has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Everi had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Everi will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everi news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $137,852.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,916.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $137,852.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 192,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,916.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,417 shares of company stock worth $1,713,281. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everi by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Everi by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Featured Articles

