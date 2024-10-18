Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 5.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 42,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 49,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Excelsior Mining Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$58.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($0.84) million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excelsior Mining Company Profile

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

