Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Increased to Strong Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Down 1.0 %

EXEL opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 17.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $659,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,325 shares in the company, valued at $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,473.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 107.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Exelixis by 148.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,817,000 after buying an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $22,455,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $10,906,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.