Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Downgraded by TD Cowen to “Sell”

TD Cowen lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $112.00.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.97. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $35,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 752.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

