Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 7,300 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $395,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,894.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $380,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,384 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $420,961.84.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $392,083.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $416,246.00.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $54.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYTK

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $74,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.