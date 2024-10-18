Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 30000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.06.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

