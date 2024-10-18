Fantex (OTCMKTS:EJMLL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fantex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EJMLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.56. Fantex shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Fantex Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00.
Fantex Company Profile
Fantex, Inc (Fantex) is an early-stage start-up company. Fantex is a brand acquisition, marketing and brand development company. The Company is focused on acquiring minority interests in the income associated with the brands of professional athletes. Its operations consist of evaluating, targeting and accessing brands, and negotiating the acquisition of minority interests in those brands that meet its criteria.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fantex
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Survey Reveals: America’s Most Coveted Businesses in 2024
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top 3 Stocks to Play Oil’s Potential Comeback Rally
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts See Growth in CrowdStrike Stock Despite July Setback
Receive News & Ratings for Fantex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fantex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.