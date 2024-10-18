Fetch.ai 24 Hour Volume Hits $130.16 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00002043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $130.16 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.