Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $1.42

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $115.67 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002065 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00040465 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

