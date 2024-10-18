Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FENI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the first quarter valued at $293,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,996. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

