Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,625 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.24% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDVV. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $36.94 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

