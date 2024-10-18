Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Purchases A$130,200.00 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI – Get Free Report) insider John Chan purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$130,200.00 ($87,382.55).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Finbar Group alerts:

On Wednesday, October 2nd, John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,500.00 ($27,852.35).

On Monday, September 30th, John Chan acquired 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$42,400.00 ($28,456.38).

On Friday, August 23rd, John Chan bought 100,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,900.00 ($64,362.42).

Finbar Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57.

Finbar Group Increases Dividend

About Finbar Group

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Finbar Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

(Get Free Report)

Finbar Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It engages in the development of commercial properties and medium to high density residential buildings, as well as rents its properties. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Finbar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finbar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.