First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

FBP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First BanCorp. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $492,950.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,280.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $41,815.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,608.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 22,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $492,950.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,002,280.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,452 shares of company stock worth $1,790,066. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 2,172.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 993,819 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,414,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,154,000 after purchasing an additional 448,845 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,619,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after acquiring an additional 301,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,014,000 after buying an additional 235,156 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP stock opened at $21.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $304.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

