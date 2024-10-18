First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06, Zacks reports. First Community had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

First Community Stock Up 0.2 %

FCCO opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $177.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.41. First Community has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $23.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

