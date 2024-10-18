First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.610-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.65 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.08.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

