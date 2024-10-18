First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.01 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY24 guidance to $2.61-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.650 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FR shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.92.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

