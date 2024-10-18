First Majestic Silver’s (AG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AG opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $8.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.36.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

