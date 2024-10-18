First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2028 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.