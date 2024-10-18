First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.2028 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FPA Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 4.90% of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

