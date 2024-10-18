First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) is Strid Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,617,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares during the quarter. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF makes up 13.9% of Strid Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.86% of First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF worth $91,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DALI opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.97. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $25.86.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

