First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ARVR stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of -1.30. First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24.

Get First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:ARVR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 20.91% of First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF (ARVR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Metaverse index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are involved in business activities associated with the Metaverse. ARVR was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.