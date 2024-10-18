First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDL. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 32,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $42.47 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

