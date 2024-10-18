First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Lifted by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.13.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
