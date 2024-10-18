First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

FKU traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $41.09. 9,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,294. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 2.62% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

