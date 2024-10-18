FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on FirstService from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FirstService

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $188.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. FirstService has a one year low of $134.77 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstService by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in FirstService by 20.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in FirstService by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.