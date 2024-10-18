Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.92.

Shares of FI traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $197.47. 1,814,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.90. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $198.86.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,690,000 after buying an additional 1,306,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 471,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

